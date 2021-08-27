HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora avenges loss to Ozona in I-10 rivalry

SONORA – The Sonora Broncos defeat rivals, Ozona 32-20 at home in the I-10 rivalry on Friday night. The Broncos avenge a loss in last year’s meeting, and pick up the first win for new head coach, Blake Weston.

Ozona took the early lead, 6-0 in the first quarter, but Sonora responded with 16 unanswered points to end the first half. Sonora’s defense helped their own cause with a scoop and score by Gio Gamez. After a two point conversion, the Sonora held a 24-14 lead.

Sonora starts the season 1-0, and will face Llano on the road next week. Ozona drops to 0-1 and will host Wink next Friday night.

