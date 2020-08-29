HIGHLIGHTS: Seniors lift Lake View to win over Lamesa

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View dominated Lamesa 35-8 Friday night behind the strength and leadership of its seniors on Senior Night.

“They just came out and clicked on all cylinders,” Lake View Head Coach Hector Guevara said. “We are extremely proud with how they’ve [the seniors] have grown up and matured. Not just on the field, but in the classroom.”

Senior quarterback Albert Rodriguez threw four touchdowns, rushed for one and got the Chiefs rolling to start the game. Rodriguez connected with senior wide receiver Tristan Franklin on the team’s first possession to take a 7-0 lead.

Following a Golden Tornadoes turnover on downs, Rodriguez pounded in a one yard rushing touchdown to give Lake View a 14-0 advantage after one quarter of action.

The Chiefs forced Lamesa to punt to start the second quarter and didn’t let off the gas.

Rodriguez found Franklin in the endzone to put the Chiefs up by three touchdowns and Lake View entered halftime with a 21-0 lead.

“I was really surprised with how quiet they were,” Guevara said. “Usually they are loud, but they were focused. You could tell, right when they came out of the ball game.”

Lake View continued to light up the scoreboard coming out of the break.

Rodriguez connected with Franklin for a 56-yard touchdown to start the second-half scoring, bringing the Chiefs’ lead to 28-0.

Franklin finished with three catches, 122 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Austin Bandy then caught his only pass of the game on the next possession, which went for a 66-yard touchdown to bring the score to 35-0.

Lake View secured its second straight season-opening win for the first time since 1999 and will travel to Pecos next week.

Kickoff set for 7 p.m.

