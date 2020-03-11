HIGHLIGHTS: Salazar’s strong pitching lifts Abilene over Central

SAN ANGELO — Central fell to 0-3 in District 3-6A after losing to Abilene 5-2 Tuesday afternoon at the Central Complex.

The Lady Cats tallied only two hits in the contest and struggled to put pressure on Lady Eagle pitcher Aubrianna Salazar who earned the win and tallied two strikeouts, 14 first-pitch strikes and allowed two runs over seven innings of work.

Central gave up two runs in the top of the first and never held a lead in the ballgame. The Lady Eagles scored on ground outs by Hannah Lopez and Salazar to give Abilene a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the frame.

Abilene then added one run in the top of the third, another in the top of the fourth and sealed the deal with run support in the top of the seventh to hand the Lady Cats their third district loss.

Central (9-8, 0-3) will continue district action in North Richland Hills on March 17 with a game against Richland at 7 p.m.

