HIGHLIGHTS: Rams win nail-biter over No. 17 St. Edward’s

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ballinger junior guard Jenna Battle is this week's KLST Player of the Week after helping the Lady Bearcats to wins over Clyde and Brady.

Battle poured in a game-high 20 points in Ballinger's 48-32 win over Clyde last Tuesday. She then followed that with an eight-point performance against Brady.

Over the two game stretch, the junior averaged 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals per game. Ballinger is currently third in District 6-3A only behind Jim Ned and Wall with a 9-3 record.

Ballinger (16-6, 9-3) will travel to TLCA on Feb. 2. Tip-off is set for 6:15 p.m.