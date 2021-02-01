SAN ANGELO, Texas — Junior guard Kevon Godwin may have only finished with nine points for Angelo State in Sunday night’s 68-65 win over No. 17 St. Edward’s.
But the Rams needed all of them.
Junior guard Sam Baker nailed a corner three with 50 seconds left to pull Angelo State within one point of the Hilltoppers. Next time down the court, Godwin drilled a three of his own to give the Rams a 65-63 lead.
The Hilltoppers made a layup on the other end to tie the game, but that’s when Godwin pulled through.
The junior made a layup with 1.6 seconds remaining, drew contact and converted the point-after free throw to seal the deal.
Senior guard Paul Williams led the Rams with a game-high 19 points while junior forward Devaughn Thomas added 10 points.
Angelo State (5-6) will travel to Canyon on Feb. 4 to battle West Texas A&M (5-1). Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at WTAMU Fieldhouse “The Box.”
HIGHLIGHTS: Rams win nail-biter over No. 17 St. Edward’s
