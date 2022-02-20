SAN ANGELO– Angelo State breezed past Oklahoma Christian in game four to win 16-3 at Foster Field Sunday afternoon.



The Rams turned things around Sunday after a 15-6 loss to the Eagles in game three Saturday against the only OCU winning pitcher Isaiah Alvarenga.



The rams had hot bats as Austin Beck, Tripp Clark, and Resse Johnson each hit home runs in the series finale.



Angelo State moves to 9-3 in conference play and will face St. Mary’s in a four-game series starting Friday, February 25.



