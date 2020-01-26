HIGHLIGHTS: Rams tame Rattlers after slow start

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Rams bounced back from their loss to No. 6 St. Edwards with an 80-73 win over St. Mary’s Saturday evening at the Junell Center.

Redshirt senior guard Camron Reedus led the Rams with a team-high 16 points while senior guards Collin Turner, Jeremy Hayes and Ronald Bell each scored 11 points. Junior forward Burone Edwards also provided a spark off the bench for ASU recording eight points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

The Rams (12-4, 8-4) return to action on Jan. 30 against the University of Texas at Tyler (6-11, 3-9). Tip-off from Tyler set for 7:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• No. 6 Lady Hawks cruise past TLCA

SAN ANGELO — Landry Reynolds scored a game-high 18 points, Kamyrn Williams had 14 points, and No. 6 Wall cruised past…

• TLCA hands Wall its first district loss

SAN ANGELO — In a District 4-3A showdown, TLCA handed Wall its first district loss, 45-43 on Friday. The Eagles (4-2…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 22 Veribest pulls away from Irion County to remain perfect in District

MERTZON– Veribest Girl’s Basketball beat Irion County on the road to remain perfect in District 11-1A play,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 12 Hornets improve to 22-0 with win over Falcons

MERTZON– Irion County Boys Basketball remains undefeated. The Hornets beat the Veribest Falcons 51-34 to improve to…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado stays perfect in District 7-2A with win over Christoval

ELDORADO — The Eldorado Lady Eagles handed the Christoval Lady Cougars their first loss in District 7-2A Friday night w…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval picks up road win against Eldorado, remain perfect in District 7-2A

ELDORADO — The Christoval Cougars went on the road and defeated the Eldorado Eagles 58-32 Friday night to stay p…