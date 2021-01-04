HIGHLIGHTS: Rams shoot lights out in second half, down Oklahoma Christian

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State shot 50-percent from the field and 44-percent from three in the second half to beat Oklahoma Christian 80-66 Sunday afternoon.



The Rams trailed by five at the half, but senior guard Paul Williams found a groove and finished with a game-high 20 points in 37 minutes of action. Senior guard Sam Moore and junior guard Devaughn Thomas each added 15 points in the win.



Junior forward D.J. Walter scored a team-high 15 points on 50-percent shooting and was a bright spot for the Eagles despite the loss.



ASU (2-3) will wrap up its back-to-back tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. against Oklahoma Christian (0-3) at the Junell Center.

