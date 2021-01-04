HIGHLIGHTS: Rams shoot lights out in second half, down Oklahoma Christian

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State shot 50-percent from the field and 44-percent from three in the second half to beat Oklahoma Christian 80-66 Sunday afternoon.

The Rams trailed by five at the half, but senior guard Paul Williams found a groove and finished with a game-high 20 points in 37 minutes of action. Senior guard Sam Moore and junior guard Devaughn Thomas each added 15 points in the win.

Junior forward D.J. Walter scored a team-high 15 points on 50-percent shooting and was a bright spot for the Eagles despite the loss.

ASU (2-3) will wrap up its back-to-back tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. against Oklahoma Christian (0-3) at the Junell Center.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central, No. 12 Seminole battle wire to wire
SAN ANGELO — Central fell short to 4A No. 12 Seminole 64-61 in a back and forth non-district contest at Babe Didrikson…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Veribest dominates Paint Rock in 12-1A showdown
PAINT ROCK, Texas — No. 2 Veribest took care of business against Paint Rock 67-13 Saturday afternoon for its second w…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval rolls over Roscoe
CHRISTOVAL, Texas — Christoval picked up a statement win over Roscoe 93-17 in a non-district game Saturday a…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Wall bounces back from first loss, cruises past Grape Creek
GRAPE CREEK — No. 9 Wall bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 61-20 victory over Grape Creek in a…

• WATCH: 2020 Concho Valley Year in Sports
SAN ANGELO, Texas — As 2020 comes to an end, Concho Valley Homepage relives the highs and lows from a memorable year i…

• HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA’s Villanueva, Everitt shine in win
SAN ANGELO — Jaidden Vilanueva scored a game-high 22 points, while Jevon Everitt added 20 points, and TLCA defeated…

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Pro Football Challenge 2020