HIGHLIGHTS: Rams outrun Buffs to open shortened season

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams opened their shortened 4-game season with a 21-10 win over Lone Star Conference foe West Texas A&M Saturday evening at Legrand Stadium.

