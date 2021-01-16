HIGHLIGHTS: Rams lose nail-biter to Lubbock Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas — Angelo State dropped a back-and-forth game to Lubbock Christian 69-66 Saturday evening.



The Rams climbed back from an eight-point deficit late in the second half to pull within one with 18 seconds to play. Lubbock Christian then nailed five of six free throws down the stretch to close it out.



Senior guard Paul Williams and senior forward Burone Edwards led the Rams with 17 points. Edwards also added 10 rebounds in the losing effort. The former Texas Tech Red Raider and senior forward Parker Hicks led all scorers with 29 points for Lubbock Christian.



Angelo State (3-5) will return to action on Jan. 22 at St. Mary’s (1-4). Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

