HIGHLIGHTS: Rams inch closer to title with quarterfinal win

CARY, NC – The Angelo State Rams beat Seton Hill (PA), 9-4 on Tuesday night to advance to the semifinals of the NCAA Division II College World Series. The Rams will now await the winner of Wednesday’s Seton Hill-Wingate elimination game.

At the plate, the Rams were led by catcher Nick Seginowich, who went 3 for 4 and driving in four runs. Outfielder Josh Elvir drove in three runs on three hits and scored two runs. Aaron Walters and Parker Bramlett also drove in one run each.

On the mound, the Rams gave Matt Szabo the start. He went four and two thirds innings, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs. Aaron Munson pitched one inning in relief. Carson Childers pitched the rest of the way, and earned the win.

Rams will be in action again on Thursday at 1 pm CT, when they face the winner of Seton Hill and Wingate.