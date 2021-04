SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Rams improve to a 12-0 home record after their 5-2 win over the St. Edwards Hilltoppers.

It was a tooth and nail battle between the Rams and the Hilltoppers up until the fifth inning. Angelo State pulled away for good in the bottom of the seventh after scoring three of their five runs of the night.

Angelo State will continue the three-game series against St. Edwards tomorrow for game two at 6:00 P.M.