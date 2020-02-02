HIGHLIGHTS: Rams hammer six homers in smashing of Greyhounds

SAN ANGELO — Those in attendance at Foster Field witnessed a home run fest as the Angelo State Rams cranked six bombs en route to a 26-3 mercy rule smashing of Eastern New Mexico Saturday afternoon.

Junior left-handed pitcher Ben Elder got his first start on the mound for the Rams and made quick work of the Greyhound hitters. The transfer from Butte College struck out six over four innings of work and allowed three hits.

Elder received run support in the bottom of the first inning courtesy of senior shortstop Nick Novak’s RBI double to left-center field, which brought the score to 1-0 in favor of Angelo State.

The Rams continued to pile it on in the bottom of the second with a seven-run inning that included three home runs and saw every Ram appear at the plate.

Senior infielder Tyler Mendoza got the party started with a two-run jack to right field in his first at-bat as a Ram. Mendoza finished two for four with three runs batted in.

A couple batters later junior first baseman Aaron Walters hit one of his two jacks of the afternoon to right-center field, which put the Rams up 7-0.

Senior designated hitter Brad Mathiowetz then hit a two-run home run to left-center on the very next at-bat to put the game out of reach.

Angelo State scored 26 runs on 19 hits as Walters shined with a two for two, five RBI performance.

The Rams (2-0) will finish their three-game series against the Greyhounds (0-2) tomorrow at Foster Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Josh Barnett is expected to start on the mound for Angelo State.

