SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State trailed by six at the half, but allowed 65 points in the final 20 minutes to lose 107-77 to No. 5 West Texas A&M at the Junell Center Saturday evening.
Senior guard Paul Williams scored a game-high 21 points for Angelo State while sophomore guard Andre Nunley added 16 points.
The Rams (5-8) will return to action on Feb. 11 at UT Permian Basin (8-7). Tip-off is set 7:30 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS: Rams allow big second half, fall to No. 5 Buffs
