HIGHLIGHTS: Rams advance to LSC final with win over St. Mary’s

SAN ANGELO- Angelo State hands the ST. Mary’s Rattlers their first loss of the Lone Star Conference baseball tournament by a score of 16-3 on Friday afternoon. The Rams advance to Saturday’s final, where one win clinches them an automatic berth to the South Central Regional.

Rams’ center fielder Jackson Hardy led the way at the plate, going 3-5. He hit two doubles, drove in two runs and scored four. Five total Rams tallied two runs batted in.

Angelo State awaits the winner of the Lubbock Christian-St. Mary’s elimination game, currently in action. This story will be updated at the conclusion of the game.