HIGHLIGHTS: North Crowley ends Central’s season in bi-district round

Top Stories

by: Jaydon Hart and Ryan Reynolds

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNWOOD — The Central Lady Cats season is over after losing in the Class 6A Bi-District Round 29-24 to North Crowley at Brownwood Coliseum.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval cruises past Cross Plains, advances to area round
TUSCOLA — Christoval used a second-quarter run to create separation from Cross Plains in its Class 2A Region I…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Late surge propels Albany past Eldorado
BRONTE — Albany pulled away from Eldorado in the fourth quarter of a Class 2A Region I bi-district playoff game,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Maidens put up 8 in shut-out win over Estacado
SAN ANGELO- The Lake View Maidens soccer team goes to 3-0 in district play with a 8-0 win over Lubbock Estacado on…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 23 Veribest races past Menard, advances to area round
COLEMAN– No. 23 Veribest beat Menard 55-23 in a Class 1A Region II bi-district round matchup on Monday. The Lady…

• KLST Player of the Week: Bramlett continues hot hitting in sweep of Aggies
SAN ANGELO — The No. 11 Angelo State Rams are off to a hot 10-0 start after sweeping the Cameron Aggies this past w…

• Season Pass Ep. 25: Gold balls claimed, Aggies tamed
SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps t…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story