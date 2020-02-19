HIGHLIGHTS: North Crowley ends Central’s season in bi-district round

BROWNWOOD — The Central Lady Cats season is over after losing in the Class 6A Bi-District Round 29-24 to North Crowley at Brownwood Coliseum.

