HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Angelo State captures second straight LSC Championship

TYLER, Texas — No. 9 Angelo State reeled off another five set win Tuesday night in a thriller against No. 12 UT Tyler to capture its second straight LSC Volleyball Tournament Championship.
The Belles and Patriots split the first two sets before UT Tyler battled back to win set three. Angelo State then won the fourth and fifth set to grab the tournament crown (21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 15-11).
Senior setter Lindsey Ledyard, junior middle blocker Sophia Berg and redshirt junior right-side hitter Kailyn Gilbreath earned LSC All-Tournament honors with Gilbreath securing Tournament MVP.
Angelo State will compete in the inaugural AVCA Women’s Division II National Championship tournament from April 14-17 at the Dallas Convention Center in Dallas.
