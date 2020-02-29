HIGHLIGHTS: No. 7 Hermleigh ends No. 16 Blackwell’s historic season

ABILENE — No. 16 Blackwell is heading home after losing to No. 7 Hermleigh 43-27 in the Class 1A Regional Semifinals on Friday at Moody Coliseum.

The 2019-20 season was monumental for the Lady Hornets’ basketball program: Blackwell captured the District 11-1A title, eclipsed 30 wins and reached the regional semifinals for the first time in program history.

