HIGHLIGHTS: No. 5 Rams sweep UTPB, Elvir ties LSC career record

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This weekend the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank set up shop at San Angelo Stadium, prepared to give out 1200 meals.

The food bank and volunteers wanted to lend a hand throughout these hard times.

"Well, we're out here trying to serve the people of San Angelo, that are being affected by the Coronavirus and we're just trying to help people get through it,” Susie Walker a Community Distribution Volunteer said.