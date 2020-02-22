HIGHLIGHTS: No. 23 Veribest explodes in second half to move past Rankin

SAN ANGELO — No. 23 Veribest is moving on to the Class 1A Regional Quarterfinals after defeating Rankin 67-48 Friday night at Lake View High School.

The Lady Falcons trailed by six at the end of the second quarter, but scored 37 points in the second half to blow past the Lady Red Devils. Sophomore guard Kennadi Wheeless scored a game-high 26 points for Veribest.

The Lady Falcons will face Santa Anna in the regional quarterfinals next week. Time and date is still to be determined.

