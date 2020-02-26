Veribest High School — Team Scores

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 23 Veribest downs Santa Anna, punches ticket to regional semifinals

BROWNWOOD — No. 23 Veribest advanced to the regional semifinals after downing Santa Anna Tuesday night 26-15 at Brownwood High School.

The Lady Falcons will battle Aspermont on Friday at Abilene Christian.

