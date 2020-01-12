HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Lady Chaps snap Belles’ three-game winning streak

LUBBOCK — The Angelo State Belles lost their first game since Dec. 19 with a 69-52 defeat to the hands of No. 2 Lubbock Christian on Saturday.
Only five Belles found the scoring column with freshman guard Sawyer Lloyd leading the way with a game-high 21 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Senior forward De’Anira Moore also added 17 points for Angelo State.
The Belles (8-4, 5-3) return to action on Jan. 16 against the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs. Tip off from Canyon, Texas scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
More Stories for you
• Central gymnastics sweeps first at Harold Green, Martha Mitchell Invitationals
ODESSA — The Central boys and girls gymnastics teams added another first place finish to their resumes on Saturday in O…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles comeback falls just short against Forsan
MILES- The Miles Lady Bulldogs tried to make a late comeback attempt against Forsan, but the Lady Buffs used clutch…
• Lady Hornets hold off late Sterling City surge
MERTZON — The Irion County girls basketball team held off a late comeback effort by Sterling City securing a 49-43…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View wins in big fashion over Llano
SAN ANGELO- The Lake View Chiefs get a big win at home over Llano, 64-44 on Friday night.
• No. 12 Irion County keeps perfect season alive
MERTZON — No. 12 Irion County kept its undefeated record intact defeating Sterling City 51-42, Friday.
• ASU Rams prep for new season
SAN ANGELO- Last season was last season. The Angelo State Rams baseball team is ready for a new season, with new…