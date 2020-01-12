HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Lady Chaps snap Belles’ three-game winning streak

LUBBOCK — The Angelo State Belles lost their first game since Dec. 19 with a 69-52 defeat to the hands of No. 2 Lubbock Christian on Saturday.

Only five Belles found the scoring column with freshman guard Sawyer Lloyd leading the way with a game-high 21 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Senior forward De’Anira Moore also added 17 points for Angelo State.

The Belles (8-4, 5-3) return to action on Jan. 16 against the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs. Tip off from Canyon, Texas scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

