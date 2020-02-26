HIGHLIGHTS: No. 16 Blackwell holds off Water Valley, advances to regional semifinal

SAN ANGELO — No. 16 Blackwell is moving on to the Class 1A Regional Semifinals after defeating Water Valley 44-37 Tuesday night at Lake View High School.

The Lady Hornets will face Hermleigh on Friday at Abilene Christian. Time still TBD.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Brady falls to Crane in bi-district round

STERLING CITY — Crane defeated Brady 65-55 in a Class 3A bi-district round matchup at Eagles gym on Tuesday.

• UPDATED: Boys High School Basketball Playoff Pairings

Area Round Class 3A R4 Ballinger vs W1 Canadian, TBD Class 2A W7 Christoval vs T5 Plains, 7 p.m. Friday, in…

• UPDATED: Girls High School Basketball Playoff Pairings

Regional Semifinals Class 2A R27 Mason vs W29 Weimar, TBD, in San Marcos Class 1A R11 Veribest vs W14 Aspermont,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval falls to No. 8 Haskell in regional quarterfinals

COLORADO CITY– The No. 8 Haskell Maidens beat Christoval 60-46 in the Regional Quarterfinals. The Lady Cougars finish…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles’ season ends in bi-district round to Stamford

COLEMAN — Miles’ season ends in the Class 2A Bi-district Round after losing to Stamford 50-34 Monday evening at C…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval advances to area with OT victory over Albany

TUSCOLA– The Christoval boys basketball beat Albany 43-39 in an overtime thriller to advance to the Area round. The…