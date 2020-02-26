HIGHLIGHTS: No. 16 Blackwell holds off Water Valley, advances to regional semifinal

Blackwell High School — Team Scores

Water Valley High School — Team Scores

No. 16 Blackwell holds off Water Valley, advances to regional semifinal

SAN ANGELO — No. 16 Blackwell is moving on to the Class 1A Regional Semifinals after defeating Water Valley 44-37 Tuesday night at Lake View High School.

The Lady Hornets will face Hermleigh on Friday at Abilene Christian. Time still TBD.

