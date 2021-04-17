HIGHLIGHTS: No. 13 Rams score early, sweep Eastern New Mexico

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Keep San Angelo Beautiful held a weekend trash collection along the Red Arroyo by Buffalo Wild Wings on Sherwood Way in early celebration of Earth Day. For the 51 years that Earth Day has been celebrated, the t-shirts for todays event had 51 tips on how to Celebrate Earth Day. Nearly 50 people were in attendance including the Phi Theta Kappa group from Howard College.

Organizers say that raising awareness is key. "So we want everyone to take part in getting outside doing a cleanup," explained Charlotte Anderson, Executive Director for KSAB. "Planting a tree, working in your garden, thinking about recycling. You want to think about conservation, preserving habitats. There are so many things you can do."