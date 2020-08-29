HIGHLIGHTS: No. 13 Ballinger pulls out tough road win against Jim Ned

TUSCOLA, Texas — 13th-ranked Ballinger squeaked past Jim Ned 20-14 Friday night at Indian Stadium.

The Bearcats will host Breckenridge on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

