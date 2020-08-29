Ballinger High School — Team Scores

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 13 Ballinger pulls out tough road win against Jim Ned

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCOLA, Texas — 13th-ranked Ballinger squeaked past Jim Ned 20-14 Friday night at Indian Stadium.

The Bearcats will host Breckenridge on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• Week 1 Preview: Mulitple big games highlight loaded opening week
No. 5 Wall vs No. 9 Eastland, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Maverick Stadium It’s a rematch between old district foes. R…

• How high school football games will be different for fans in 2020
SAN ANGELO, Texas–When the University Interscholastic League (UIL) released their 2020-2021 COVID-19 risk mitigation…

• Lake View going for back to back season-opening wins for first time since 1999
SAN ANGELO — For the third consecutive year, Lake View and Lamesa will face one another in Week 1 of the high school…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest opens season with win, outlasts Grape Creek in four-set thriller
GRAPE CREEK, Texas — Veribest opened its season with a win Tuesday night after defeating Grape Creek in four sets (…

• Lake View, Water Valley cancel volleyball match amid positive test
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tuesday’s volleyball match between Lake View (4-2) and Water Valley (1-1) has been canceled. The c…

• LIDAR traffic enforcement operation August 24, 2020
San Angelo, Texas – This morning, the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section conducted LIDAR Traffic E…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Ballinger Varsity Football Schedule