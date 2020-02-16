HIGHLIGHTS: No. 11 Angelo State keeps it rolling over Cameron

SAN ANGELO — No. 11 Angelo State picked up its eighth win of the season with an 11-6 win over Cameron in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Foster Field.

