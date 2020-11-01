HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Sterling City uses all three phases to beat Highland, claims share of district title

STERLING CITY, Texas — It only took six offensive plays for No. 1 Sterling City to topple District 8-1A Div. I foe Highland 68-22 Saturday afternoon at Eagle Stadium.

The Eagles were efficient in every phases of the game. All six offensive plays resulted in touchdowns, senior tight end and defensive end Chance Ferguson cashed in two kick return and the Eagles picked up two interceptions including a pick-six by junior running back and free safety Damian Calderon to end the game.

Sterling City (9-0, 3-0) claimed a share of the district title with the win over the Hornets, but can claim the outright title next week with a win over Robert Lee (2-6, 1-2) at Griffith Stadium.

