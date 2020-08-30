HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View keeps it rolling against Coleman

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Maidens defeated Coleman in straight sets (25-9, 25-6, 25-15) Saturday afternoon at Lake View High School to improve to 6-2 overall.

Lake View will host Veribest on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

