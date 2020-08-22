HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View downs TLCA in straight sets

San Angelo, Texas — The Lake View Maidens defeated the TLCA Lady Eagles in straight sets (25-19, 25-19, 25-20) Friday afternoon at Lake View High School.

More Stories for you

• Water Valley football player pioneers workouts with Facebook page

WATER VALLEY, Texas– When the University Interscholastic League canceled all remaining spring activities in April due…

• Olfen giving second chances with creation of varsity athletics

ROWENA, Texas — Olfen ISD has existed for over 100 years, but have never competed in varsity athletics. Until n…

• REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show

Watch the replay of the 2020 High School Preview Show here! Matt Loch, Jaydon Hart, Ryan Reynolds, and Rachel Turnock…

• Paint Rock working to build off last season with younger squad

PAINT ROCK, Texas — The Paint Rock Indians are entering year two of the Jeremy Wooten era and last season the program s…

• Up for the challenge: Ballinger ready to back up lofty expectations

BALLINGER — There is a lot of noise surrounding Ballinger coming into the 2020 high school football season. The…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall sweeps Fort Stockton

WALL – The Wall Lady Hawks volleyball team swept Fort Stockton on Saturday, 3-0 (25-17, 25-6, 25-22). Wall’s Kamryn…