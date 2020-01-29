Christoval High School — Team Scores

HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cougars outlast Lady Blizzards in District 7-2A showdown

CHRISTOVAL — It was a tough battle Tuesday night between Christoval and Winters, but the Lady Cougars survived 47-43 to improve to 5-1 in District 7-2A play.

Junior guard Allison Vaughn led Christoval with a game-high 16 points while junior center Sterling Baker added 13 points.

Christoval (17-10, 5-1) will continue district action at Ozona on Friday. Tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.

