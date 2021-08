ELDORADO – The Eldorado Eagles beat San Saba at home to start off the season, 42-20.

The first half was back and forth, as the Armadillos took the early lead on the first play from scrimmage. A deep throw from Wes Taylor to Wesley Lackey for the touchdown. Eldorado responded, and the two traded scores.

The Eagles dominated the second half, pulling away for their first win of the season. Eldorado will go on the road to face the Winters Blizzards in week two.