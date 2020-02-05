HIGHLIGHTS: Councilman beats buzzer to put No. 12 Irion County over Sterling City

STERLING CITY — Senior guard Kaden Councilman drilled a jumper at the buzzer to give No. 12 Irion County a 44-42 win over Sterling City Tuesday night.

Senior guard Dawson Sparks led the Hornets with a game-high 13 points while Milot Morina added seven points. Freshman guard Trevin Coffell and Councilman each scored six points.

Sterling City was led by senior guard Michael McGuire’s 13 points.

