SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central defeated Midland High 42-31 Friday night to improve to 13-5 overall, 6-1 in District 2-6A.
Junior post Layla Young led the Lady Cats with a game-high 14 points. Sophomore guard Jewels Perez added six points and junior guard Deandre Allen scored five points for Central.
The Lady Cats will return to action on Jan. 26 at home against Midland Christian. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS: Central catches fire in second half, downs Midland High
