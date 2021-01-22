HIGHLIGHTS: Central catches fire in second half, downs Midland High

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central defeated Midland High 42-31 Friday night to improve to 13-5 overall, 6-1 in District 2-6A.

Junior post Layla Young led the Lady Cats with a game-high 14 points. Sophomore guard Jewels Perez added six points and junior guard Deandre Allen scored five points for Central.

The Lady Cats will return to action on Jan. 26 at home against Midland Christian. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Pro Football Challenge 2020