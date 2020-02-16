HIGHLIGHTS: Belles keep foot on gas in win over Dustdevils

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Belles maintained their hot hitting to defeat the Texas A&M International Dustdevils 6-1 on Sunday at Mayer Field.

It took the Belles until the bottom of the third to pick up their first hit, but it was a big one. Senior outfielder Courtney Barnhill slapped her second home run of the year over the center field fence, which sparked Angelo State’s lineup and the runs started pouring in.

Senior infielder Karina Rocha then cranked a lead-off home run to left-center field to give the Belles a 2-0 lead.

Angelo State brought home four runs in the bottom of the fourth.

A couple batters later, freshman caycher Keilei Garcia singled down the first base line to bring in sophomore infielder/outfielder Avery Zeigler.

Sophomore outfielder Maleya Burns then slapped a single to center field, which brought home two more runs and gave the Belles 5-0 lead when the inning came to a close.

ASU closed out the game with an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of an RBI single by junior infielder Hatty Shope.

The Belles wrap up the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge against Tarleton State later today. First pitch at Mayer Field is set for 4:45 p.m.

