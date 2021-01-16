HIGHLIGHTS: Belles fall to No. 3 Lubbock Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas — Angelo State lost a tough game on the road to No. 3 Lubbock Christian 77-46 Saturday afternoon.

The Belles trailed 47-22 at the half, but couldn’t muster enough points or defensive stops to comeback. Freshman wing Madeline Stephens led Angelo State with a game-high 17 points on six of 15 shooting. Sophomore guard Sawyer Lloyd added 13 points for the Belles.

Freshman guard Allie Schulte led the Lady Chaps with a team-high 15 points.

Angelo State (0-2) will return to action on Jan. 18 at home against Oklahoma Christian (2-2). Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.

