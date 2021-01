SAN ANGELO, Texas– Angelo State put on a show in the first half against No. 18 Texas A&M-Commerce, but fell flat in the second half to lose 81-67 Saturday afternoon.



Sophomore guard Sawyer Loyd and freshman wing Madi Stephens both scored a game-high of 22 points for the Belles.

Angelo State (1-5) will return to action on Jan. 31 to close out its home series against No. 18 Texas A&M Commerce at 3:30 PM.