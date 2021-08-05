“Helping Hands” helping San Angelo’s Elderly

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Volunteers with ‘Helping Hands’ are preparing to help low income senior citizens with home improvements Thursday evening.

San Angelo’s Galilee Community Development Corporation is launching its initiative working with subcontractors, to aide elderly homeowners with small fixes around the house.

Helping Hands Volunteers will assess the home for maintenance issues, that can be fixed in one day after approval.

“They’re over sixty and they need, let’s say grab bars, or they need their flooring fixed or they need a ramp in the front of their house or they just need it painted, general maintenance stuff like that” Stephanie Hamby, Executive Director of Galilee CDC said. “That’s what we’re really here to do, is to try to keep them in their home for as long as we can.”

Applicants should be over the age of sixty, considered low income and can live outside the Tom Green County.