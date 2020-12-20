Have yourself a Merry Tuba Christmas

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The annual Tuba Christmas celebration was held at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts this Saturday. This event features tuba and euphonium players from across the Concho Valley performing traditional Christmas and holiday songs. Tuba Christmas has a historic background, dating back several decades.

“This was started back in the 70s to celebrate low brass music, particularly the tuba family,” Central High School assistant band director Mike Barry said. “It’s just a unique setting for different Christmas carols and just something different for folks to listen to.”

Usually around the state there are 80 cities that sponsor this event, but only five were scheduled this year. Four got cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, leaving San Angelo as the only site in Texas.

“It’s always open to travel and we actually had two people that came with distance,” Barry stated. “We had one that came from Midland, and then another one that came from Richardson, Texas. They like to always perform and participate in the Tuba Christmas special. They weren’t going to let a little bit of traveling time keep them away.”

Since San Angelo was the only city to conduct this event, organizers made sure to follow COVID safety guidelines. Barry says this was a great way to get involved in the holiday cheer, especially through all that has happened this year.

“As we talked in the planning stages we made sure that COVID-19 within SAISD in the city that all protocols were followed,” Barry expressed. “We had the performers six feet apart and then the crowd that showed up had their masks on. I’m glad that everybody followed those procedures and protocols and made this a success.”

For more information regarding holiday celebrations in the Concho Valley, visit the Concho Christmas celebration website.