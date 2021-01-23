“Gregorio Gutierrez Day” honored at the San Angelo Railway Museum Saturday morning

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A ceremony honoring Gregorio Gutierrez was held at the Railway Museum Saturday morning.

Gutierrez was the owner and publisher of Conexion San Angelo, the city’s bilingual newspaper. He passed away on December 13, 2020 from COVID-19 and was honored by city, state and national officials this morning. January 23, 2021 was proclaimed “Gregorio Guiterrez Day” by the San Angelo city council. Big names like Mayor Brenda Gunter and TX-11 Congressman August Pfluger honored Gutierrez’ legacy.

“We talked a lot about the issues facing the country, about the issues facing this area, the Concho Valley and San Angelo and District 11,” Pfluger said. “I learned a lot from his servant heart, his faith in God, the way he raised his family and he was an amazing man whose legacy will live on in this community.”

Gutierrez was 64. He is survived by his wife and six children.