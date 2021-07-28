Governor Abbott issues Executive Order restricting transportation of migrants due to COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, unveiled his plans to build state-funded border walls along the Texas border with Mexico at a press conference on June 16, 2021. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order today restricting ground transportation of migrants who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19 into Texas communities. The Executive Order also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion of such violation and reroute such vehicles back to its point of origin or a port of entry. DPS also has the authority to impound a vehicle that violates the Executive Order. 

“The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “This Executive Order will reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in our communities.”  

View the Governor’s Executive Order. 

Courtesy: Office of Governor Greg Abbott of Texas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.