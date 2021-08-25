Governor Abbott issues Executive Order maintaining prohibition of Vaccine Mandates in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Abbott issued an Executive Order maintaining the current policy prohibiting the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by any government entity in the State of Texas, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Governor added to the Special Session agenda the issue of whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” said Governor Abbott.

