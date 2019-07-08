Good Samaritans, Lake Patrol help injured swimmer at Lake Nasworthy

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, SAPD Lake Patrol was sent to a boating accident at Lake Nasworthy off 2700 Red Bluff Ramp Road.
In a press release about the accident San Angelo Police said:
An investigation conducted by the Department’s Lake Patrol Officers revealed an 11-year-old girl who was wearing a life jacket had been swimming with friends near the shoreline when her legs became entangled with a disabled boat’s moving propeller. The boat’s operator rescued the girl from the water and applied a makeshift tourniquet before jumping into the water and pulling the boat ashore with help from the boat’s other occupants.
Once onshore, SAPD Lake Officers applied two Combat Application Tourniquets (C-A-T) to the swimmer’s legs, which were covered with numerous lacerations.
The girl was transported to Shannon Medical Center where she underwent emergency surgery. She is reportedly in stable condition.
Alcohol was not a factor in yesterday’s accident and the Department is grateful for the boaters’ quick actions and swimmer’s use of a life jacket.