Glenn Hegar visits Dow for Good for Texas Tour: Supply Chains Edition

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (October 12)- On the southeast Texas stop of his Good for Texas Tour: Supply Chains Edition, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar toured Dow, one of the state’s leading chemical manufacturers. Dow’s end-use products are used regularly in office supplies, pharmaceuticals, cleaning supplies, and food.

“To mitigate chemical manufacturing supply chain unpredictability, industry leaders like Dow are examining ways to use advanced data analytics and other technology to improve agility and efficiency. Some of Dow’s processes are now used consistently across the industry and will likely become permanent as the chemical industry safeguards itself against severe weather events, cyberattacks, trade disputes, supply and demand volatility and evolving global regulations.” Glenn Hegar Texas Comptroller

During his latest Good for Texas Tour, Hegar shared the results from a recent Comptroller’s office study emphasizing the importance of supply chains, and how they enhance production efficiencies and reduce costs for producers and consumers. The study also reviews the risks to supply chains and how businesses, along with the federal government respond to the risk.

Since establishing in Texas in 1940, Dow has maintained several locations Deer Park, La Porte, Bayport, Texas City, Seadrift, Victoria, Beaumont, Sabine, Freeport, and business center in Houston. The Freeport site is the largest integrated manufacturing site in Western Hemisphere. Dow recently announced a new facility in Freeport, which is expected to be complete in 2023.

“This facility is expected to support downstream polyurethane systems products and reverse the company’s carbon footprint and water usage.” Dow officials

Dow is associated with the chemical manufacturing industry in Texas that contributes $52.7 billion annually to the state’s gross domestic product. Wages in the industry average $113,372 annually, and 83,534 jobs with most of them in Harris County. Texas is the country’s top chemical producer and exporter. In 2020, chemicals were the third-largest export, with a value of about $40 billion, or 14.3 percent of the state’s total exports.

For more information on the tour, including video and social media graphics, go to the Comptroller’s website.