Gas prices continue to rise across Texas and San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to the weather that came through the Concho Valley, gas prices are seen rising across at a high rate.

According to AAA, The average price for unleaded gas is $2.24 per gallon in Texas and $2.18 per gallon in San Angelo. Suppliers continue to experience challenges with supply and delivery that limit the amount of natural gas Atmos Energy can deliver to its customers due to the current weather conditions.

As the weather warms up producers are working around the clock to bring in more supplies, but in the meantime it’s important that all residents and businesses continue to be vigilant in their conservation efforts.