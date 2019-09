Friday we see 100 for highs across the Concho Valley area. the dry and hot conditions continue for the weekend. Highs continue into the hundreds.

Next week we see a bit of a change. Temperatures get closer to the average. Mid 90s for most of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday we see rain chances coming in. 20% of rain Tuesday and 10% chance of rain Wednesday. Rain chances will be in the afternoon and evening of Tuesday and sticking around for Wednesday morning.