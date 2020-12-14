Free COVID-19 testing facility opens downtown

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Texas Division of Emergency Management has opened a COVID-19 testing facility in downtown San Angelo, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Monday morning, December 14, 2020.

Testing will be available for free at 110 East Twohig Avenue and is open from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. on weekdays. Testing is open to anyone and symptoms are not required in order to be tested. Registration is required before arriving for a test.

To Register for FREE test collection at this Mobile Test Collection Site:

https://secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening

Call 267.362.5207