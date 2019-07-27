SAN ANGELO, TX – N Faith Ministries in Northwest San Angelo celebrated their fourth annual Jesus Fest on Saturday, July 27. The event welcomes people from across the San Angelo community for music, prayer, food and games.

Several christian rappers and bands performed at the event which organizers say has grown each year. Pastor J.J. Lopez commented on why he feels Jesus Fest and events like it are important saying, “it brings a positive atmosphere; it really does. Not only that it brings unity, closure with other people you know you meet new friends and new people. It just brings, unity, in itself.”

Lopez has led his congregation for the past decade and also said he looks forward to seeing the annual Jesus Fest gathering continue to grow.