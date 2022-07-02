SAN ANGELO, Texas — Finding where your favorite food truck is parked can sometimes turn into a giant scavenger hunt but Fattys Grill of San Angelo may have the solution with the creation of a food truck park to bring together the community.

The Food Truck Park, titled, “I Don’t Know, Whatever” (IDK, WTV) was created by Fattys Grill located at 1602 s Oakes as an addition to their property with the intention to unite food truck/trailer owners to create something special for the community to come together and enjoy as well as make finding your favorite food trucks a lot easier. Fattys Grill hopes to create a space for people to hang out and enjoy the different food trucks as well as potentially get live music out there, outdoor games for the kids, and an ice cream bar.

The property sits on 1.7 acres of land and as the food truck park continues to grow Fattys grill hopes to have at least 6 food trucks consistently on the property with more rotating through. Food trucks would be required to pay rent however Fattys grill has extended an offer to the next food truck that is interested in a space for a free week if they approach them before mid-July.

The park will be hosting a vendor event on August 13, 2022, from 11 AM to 6 PM. Vendors are still currently being accepted with the goal being 25 vendors ($60) and 3 to 5 food trucks ($100). There will be live music and a back-to-school backpack drive as well as an opportunity to get a free back-to-school haircut (Tips are greatly appreciated for the barbers).

Vendors currently attending include, Hair and Nails by Franco, Lilu creations, The Valley Coffee Co, Amy and Mays Sweets, Lucindas Boutique N More, BB’s Belita’s Bodega, and Nayelis Boutique.