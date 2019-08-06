“Fly me to the Moon”: San Angelo Community Band celebrates 30 years of performances

The San Angelo Community Band entertained many with its performance of “Fly me to the Moon.”

Band members are celebrating 30 years of performances. This evening’s concert at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church celebrated the 1969 moon landing.

The songs included “Sea of Tranquility” and music from the “Apollo 13” movie.

The San Angelo Community Band is composed of more than 50 local musicians and includes Angelo State University faculty members, students and others.

“I hope that we can get more people out. If anyone played an instrument and wants to get back into it, they’re more than welcome to join us. We’ve got all experience levels, so we’d love to have more people. We’d love to see more people come to our concerts,” said Community Band Board President, Kristin Ellis.

The San Angelo Community Band’s next season begins in four months with the annual “Concho Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration,” the first weekend in December.