Fire Prevention Week is underway with new challenges ahead

SAN ANGELO, Texas – October 4th through the 10th represents Fire Prevention Week all over the United States this year. This event commemorates the Great Chicago Fire which killed roughly 300 people in 1871. Although this is an annual event, there’s more challenges this time compared to previous years.

“Every year there’s a different theme,” San Angelo Fire Department fire investigator and inspector Chris Christian said. “This year it’s ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen’ so we’re focusing more on the fire safety in the kitchen. I try to say that’s a big thing here for San Angelo and really anywhere because we have a lot of people that are at home now because of COVID.”

More people are staying home often which increases their cooking habits much higher than usual. Christian says children need to stay at least three feet away from your stove while cooking and to keep flammable objects away at all times. He also suggests to test your smoke detectors at least once a month.

“We would like to make sure that all of our smoke detectors and everything work like they’re supposed to in case we have a fire,” Christian said. “But then if we also do have that fire and an emergency happens when everyone in the house is aware of how to use a fire extinguisher, they know where you’re going to meet up. If you get separated when leaving your home, just having that plan makes a big difference.”

Christian says following fire safety guidelines is essential for you and your family. With COVID-19 still lingering, the challenge for firefighters and residents will be a tough task.

“It’s not just being aware of your surroundings and everything when you’re at home, that’s really anywhere,” Christian said. “We need to make sure we don’t do certain things like toss cigarette butts out in the grass on dry days at all.”

For more information regarding safety tips, visit https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/fire-marshal