Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 reported in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:34 P.M. June 15, 2020, there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Tom Green County, pending method of transmission

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, McCullough County, exposure to known case

Teenage male, white, Glasscock County, community spread

Male in his 70s, all demographics pending

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case

Infant male, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case

Female in her 20s, white, TGC, travel related case

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 50s, white, TGC, pending method of transmission

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Update to one of the cases yesterday that was listed as “pending transmission.”

Female in her 30’s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Total positive cases: 148

Active cases: 30

Currently hospitalized: 2

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.