Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 reported in Tom Green County

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:34 P.M. June 15, 2020, there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Tom Green County, pending method of transmission
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, McCullough County, exposure to known case
  • Teenage male, white, Glasscock County, community spread
  • Male in his 70s, all demographics pending
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case
  • Infant male, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC, travel related case
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Female in her 50s, white, TGC, pending method of transmission
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Update to one of the cases yesterday that was listed as “pending transmission.”

  • Female in her 30’s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Total positive cases: 148
Active cases: 30
Currently hospitalized: 2

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

